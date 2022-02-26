Latvia officially closes its airspace for Russian planes - source

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Latvia has officially closed its airspace for Russian planes, a source in a Russian air carrier told TASS on Saturday.

"Latvia has closed its airspace, we have received a corresponding NOTAM," the source said.

NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) is a notice released by an aviation authority to inform about changes in flight rules, potential hazards or other important air navigation information.

By now, the following countries have closed their airspace for Russian planes: the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland and Lithuania. A source in a Russian air carrier earlier told TASS that Romania has followed suit, but the information is yet to be officially confirmed.