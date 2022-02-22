Gas price can climb to 2,000 euros amid Nord Stream 2 decisions — Russian official

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev predicts a new world for Europe with the price of 2,000 euros per 1,000 cubic meters of gas after the suspension of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline certification.

"German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ordered to halt the certification of the Nord Stream 2. Well, welcome to the new world where Europeans will soon pay 2,000 euros per thousand cubic meters of gas," Medvedev tweeted.

Scholz said earlier on Tuesday that the German government is suspending certification of the Nord Stream 2 after Russia recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.