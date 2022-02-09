Pilotless version of Baikal airplane is not planned — official

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Development of a fully pilotless version of the Baikal light-weight airplane is not planned at the moment, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Oleg Bocharov told reporters.

"The pilotless version of the Baikal will not appear. We believe equipment making possible its remote piloting can be mounted [on this airplane]," the official said, refusing to indicate the timeline for appearance of such version.

The Baikal airplane successfully completed aerodrome tests and made the maiden flight in January 2022. The aircraft is expected to become the alternative to the Soviet multirole airplane An-2. First commercial supplies of the new multirole airplane are planned in 2023.