Nord Stream 2 is unlikely to be key issue of talks between Putin and Macron — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The topic of Nord Stream 2 and gas issues cannot be key topics on the agenda of the talks between Russian and French Presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron on February 7, but they can be mentioned, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"As for Nord Stream 2, this cannot be a key topic for discussion, but if as for mentioning it - yes, it is possible. But it is unlikely to become the main topic," he said.

The Kremlin official noted that the meeting between Putin and Macron is scheduled for approximately 05:00 pm Moscow time. A press conference following the conversation can take place after 07:00 pm Moscow time, "when the presidents finish their conversation," he added.

Situation around Nord Stream 2

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. Its construction was fully completed on September 10, 2021.

To start pumping gas, Nord Stream 2’s operator has to obtain the green light from the German regulator. On November 16, the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) suspended the procedure to certify Nord Stream 2 AG, which is based in Zug (Switzerland), as an independent transmission operator due to organizational and legal issues. The regulator noted that the certification procedure would remain suspended until the operator’s main assets and human resources were transferred to the ownership of its German subsidiary.

On January 26, Nord Stream 2 AG, operator of the Nord Stream 2, established a German subsidiary, Gas for Europe GmbH, for the German section of the pipeline.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on December 29 that Russia and its partners had fulfilled their objective of creating Nord Stream 2, adding that it is for Europeans to decide on it now. The Russian leader noted that the pipeline was ready for operation. Once Moscow’s partners in Europe come to a decision on it, then additional volumes of Russian gas will be pumped into the pipeline, Putin said. He also was confident that opening Nord Stream 2’s operation would enable a decline in gas prices in Europe.