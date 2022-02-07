{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Bloomberg sinks to fake news reporting and Bank of Russia to raise key rate

Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 7th
Bank of Russia Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
Bank of Russia
© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Joint statement reveals stances of Moscow and Beijing

The leaders of Russia and China are united by a common threat represented by the military blocs in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. They are also opposed to new alliances in Asia and urged the US not to deploy short-and mid-range missiles on the two continents. That said, according to experts, the rapprochement of both countries does not mean that their opinions on global political hotspots completely coincide. The joint statement does not mention neither Ukraine, nor the South China Sea for a good reason, since Beijing does not want to complicate its relations with Kiev, nor does Moscow want to complicate ties with Hanoi.

China’s The People's Daily called the bolstering of Russian-Chinese relations following the first post-COVID face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping an important guarantee for preserving worldwide strategic balance and peace. At the same time, Beijing’s The Global Times noted that the conversation between the two leaders ushered in the beginning of a new era with the US not playing the defining role anymore.

Alexander Lukin, who heads the International Affairs Department at the Higher School of Economics, told Nezavisimaya Gazeta: "The joint statement by Putin and Xi contains repetitions from previous documents yet there is something new. This is, for example, China joining the criticism of NATO’s expansion. It is declared that both countries are also against alliances created by the Americans in the Asia-Pacific region. The document doesn’t say how the countries will proceed. Yet, America’s policy pushes them to coordinate their actions even more. I think, in the current situation this won’t lead to a conclusion of a mutual defense pact. This will become possible only if armed conflicts emerge simultaneously in Europe and Asia, for example, around Ukraine and Taiwan. Currently, the absence of a formal obligation to provide military aid gives both sides more leverage. Neither Russia, nor China want to limit their freedom of action."

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: NATO beefs up Ukraine’s offensive capabilities in Donbass

While the West awaits Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, NATO countries continue to pump this country with weapons most of which can be considered as offensive. First of all, this concerns the US delivering in January 2022 FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank rocket systems (about 1,200 missiles and 300 launch systems), M141 Bunker Defeat Munition storm grenade launchers (several thousand units) and the UK supplying about 2,200 units of anti-tank NLAW grenade launchers.

Additionally, Ukraine has received other types of armaments and military equipment. According to the Pentagon, in January-February 2022, it received over 650 tonnes of the said arms shipment. The US also has supplied sniper rifles, ammunition, and communication means. Five military cargo helicopters produced in Russia (Mi-8MTBs and Mi-17B5s) which were initially designated for Afghanistan’s armed forces, are also expected to be delivered from the US. Earlier, the US supplied patrol boats to Ukraine’s Navy as well as Stinger portable rocket systems, while Turkey delivered Bayraktar strike drones that had already been used during combat in Donbass.

According to expert assessments, a contingent of Ukraine’s armed forces has been formed in Donbass numbering about 120,000 servicemen, including no fewer than 12 mechanized and infantry brigades as well as two separate assault units. According to DPR’s military leadership, those assault units are capable of dropping tactical airborne units behind the lines of the peoples’ republics and engage in active military action. Military analyst Vladlen Tatarsky thinks that the Ukrainian military contingent in Donbass "many times (3-5) surpasses the forces of the DPR’s and LPR’s People’s Militia and may switch to vigorous actions at any time."

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Bank of Russia to raise the key rate again

During its first session on monetary policy this year on February 11, the Bank of Russia for the eighth time in a row will raise the key rate, and quite noticeably at that, according to analysts polled by the newspaper. The main reason is inflation isn’t slowing down, and in annual terms, it has already crept up to 9%. The Bank of Russia’s next steps on the key rate will depend on price movements and the geopolitical situation. There is a likelihood that in the spring, the key rate might reach double digits.

The key rate’s increase to 9.5% is a baseline scenario, the market is based on, according to head of the analytical department at Bank Zenit Vladimir Evstifeev. In addition to price dynamics, geopolitical uncertainty also impacts the situation. The ruble has weakened by 2.5% since the December session, note Renaissance Capital experts Sofya Donets and Andrey Melashchenko. They point out that "the main factor for such sustained inflationary pressure is the rise in global prices for both raw materials and technology products which make up almost half of Russia’s import and generally do not have domestic competition."

Head of Macroeconomic Analysis at Finam, Olga Belenkaya, does not think that the key rate will surpass 10% at its peak in the baseline scenario. According to her, its dynamics will depend on peak inflation figures, the rate of subsequent deflation and inflationary expectations, a possible pro-inflation impact of the weakening of the ruble rate over new sanctions or the accelerated normalization of global central banks’ monetary policy.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Bloomberg sinks to fake news reporting using bogus ‘Russia invades Ukraine’ headline

Read also
Bloomberg accidentally reports that Russia invaded Ukraine

The US-based Bloomberg news agency has distinguished itself by an outrageous act of unprofessionalism by posting a sensational headline entitled "Russia Invades Ukraine" on its website. This piece of "breaking news" was posted using a "live" banner as if it was happening in real time. About 30 minutes later, the article was removed and Bloomberg’s central office in New York explained away the incident as an inadvertent "error," and expressed deep regrets, vowing to investigate the cause of the mistake. Undoubtedly, we will never find out the results of this investigation, yet the true goals of this dangerous media incitement are on the surface.

Russian political scientist Georgy Bovt told the Business FM radio station that one shouldn't discard the possibility of Bloomberg testing the waters of global stock markets by dropping such an "information bomb," adding that an intentional provocation of Ukraine is also possible.

Chairman of Federation Council's Commission on Information Policy and Cooperation with the Media Alexey Pushkov told the newspaper that this ‘mistake’ was somewhat expected given the "hysterical political attitude of American media outlets that look forward to a war, anticipating it, and pushing hard for it and all but demand a direct military intervention by the US. Indignant remarks along the lines of ‘why President Biden is not doing more to protect Ukraine?’ are being echoed by American TV channel one after the other." The politician pointed out that Bloomberg resorting to "outright lies" was nothing new. "All of this has already happened numerous times in American media - with regards to Yugoslavia, and Iraq, and Libya, and Syria. And now they have discovered a new fake news front," he concluded.

 

Izvestia: Russia’s south being reinforced with mobile air defense units

Southern Russia and the Caucasus will be covered by an "impenetrable air defense dome" according to Izvestia’s sources in the Russian Defense Ministry. New divisions and units of the air defense mobile reserve will be formed within the framework of the Southern Military District. If necessary, they should be rapidly deployed to provide cover for important military and socially significant facilities against strikes by drones and cruise missiles. It is already known that Pantsir air defense systems will be delivered to military divisions and units, these complexes can be transported over hundreds of kilometers and immediately used for combat tasks.

"The southern strategic direction is becoming one of the most important ones along with the western line," military expert Alexey Leonov notes. "The creation of such units is a justified measure. The Pantsirs are above all designed to protect strategically important objects," he said, noting that their arrival can significantly beef up the nation’s air defense. "It is tense now in the South. NATO ships with cruise missiles have entered the Black Sea. A US carrier strike group is located in the Adriatic allegedly to hold drills. A carrier strike group always includes planes and ships with cruise missiles," the expert pointed out, noting that one shouldn’t forget about US-NATO allies in the region, such as Turkey and Romania.

The Southern Military District covers the Middle Asian direction, the Black Sea region and the Russian-Ukrainian border - it’s hard to call these territories calm, military expert Vladislav Shurygin reiterated. "The Pantsirs are one of the most effective means against drones," he told Izvestia, noting that the systems are also highly mobile and may be transported both by rail and air.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: US pushing Russia, China closer and Ukraine eyes Israel’s Iron Dome
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 4th
Read more
Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying military satellite blasts off from Plesetsk
Pre-launch operations and launch took place in the normal mode
Read more
Macron points to Russia’s role for normalizing international situation
When "we allow others to speak on our behalf and can no longer contribute to our collective security," the president said
Read more
Germany not to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine — chancellor
Olaf Scholz refrained from answering a question about deploying more German troops in the Baltic countries
Read more
Brazilian president responds to reports of US attempts to prevent his visit to Moscow
"As soon as US President Joe Biden invites me, if he invites me, I will be pleased to visit the United States", Jair Bolsonaro noted
Read more
US seeks to narrow down global security problems to Ukraine - Russian ambassador to US
Antonov says doesn’t believe in US readiness to ruin relations with Russia
Read more
China’s Sui Wenjing, Han Cong set new world record in ice skating pair short program
The previous world record was set by Russia’s Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Galliamov, who scored 82.36 points in the short program
Read more
US State Department statement on Deutsche Welle sign of double standards - Russian Embassy
Where were "high democratic values" when Berlin banned the satellite and other types of broadcasting of the DE RT channel, the embassy noted
Read more
Fregat booster delivers Russian military satellite to orbit
According to the ministry, the launch of the Soyuz-2.1a rocket that the delivery of the spacecraft to orbit went normally
Read more
Staff of Russian Embassy in Manila, their families evacuated - Russian Foreign Ministry
There were no victims or injuries
Read more
Russian naval ships arrive at Syria’s Tartus in large-scale drills
The naval maneuvers are focused on measures by the Navy and the Aerospace Force to protect Russia’s national interests in the World Ocean and counter military threats to Russia from the direction of seas and oceans
Read more
Russia introduces export ban on ammonium nitrate for two months — government
This is a temporary measure, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov explained
Read more
Diplomat says Bild crossed moral line by publication on Russia’s ‘plan to invade Ukraine’
Maria Zakharova added that new moves against Russian media to come at cost
Read more
Team ROC in 7th place of medal standings after Day 1 of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
The Russian Olympic Committee Team won one silver and one bronze medals
Read more
No proof that Moscow was involved in 2014 explosions at Vrbetice munitions depots - Zeman
Czech President also made critical remarks about Michal Koudelka, acting head of the counter-intelligence Security Information Service
Read more
Russia better prepared for West’s sanctions that West to gas supplies cuts — Borrell
The European Union will discuss with the United States ways to reduce its dependence on Russian gas and possible supplies of US liquefied natural gas to Europe, EU foreign policy chief said
Read more
DPR servicemen killed in sniper fire by Ukrainian troops at contact line in Donbass
According to the DPR’s defense ministry, sniper fire was conducted from Ukraine’s positions near the settlement of Verkhnetoretskoye (northern) at the DPR’s positions near Verkhnetotetskoye (southern)
Read more
Team ROC in 3rd place of medal standings after Day 2 of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
The Russian Olympic Committee Team won one gold, one silver and one bronze medal on Sunday
Read more
Belarusian presidents says will step down if situation stabilizes
If everything is calm, such a person will emerge, he noted
Read more
Russian ambassador says Bloomberg publication ‘Russia Invades Ukraine’ "an outrage"
It defies any explanation when they published the headlines, which were probably put on stand-by when all you need to do is just press a button, Anatoly Antonov added
Read more
Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems arrive in Belarus for joint drills
As the Russian Defense Ministry reported, during the joint drills, the troops will practice reinforcing state border sections in potential areas of the illegal penetration of armed gangs into the territory of Belarus
Read more
This week in photos: Putin at the Olympics' opening, Torch relay and Red Square fogscape
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Read more
Two Russian Tu-22M3 bombers patrol Belarus airspace
A patrol mission lasted about four hours
Read more
Hainan's foreign investment reached $2.79 billion in 2021
FDI increased 7.7-fold
Read more
New moves against Russian media to come at cost - Foreign Ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry announced earlier that Moscow was shutting down Deutsche Welle’s news bureau in Russia as the first stage of retaliatory measures following the German regulator’s move to ban RT DE in Germany
Read more
Bloomberg accidentally reports that Russia invaded Ukraine
It is specified that the cause of this happening is being investigated
Read more
Russia has plans in case US bans dollar transactions for banks — Kremlin
The unpredictable behavior of the US on the matter of sanctions is a point of concern for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Russia, China continue work on long-range jet — Kremlin
The airplane will have 280 seats and a flight range of 12,000 km in the base version
Read more
Putin hails Argentina as one of Russia’s key partners in Latin America
The Russian president also recalled that Argentina became the first country in the western hemisphere to approve Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine
Read more
Russia outraged by OSCE officials’ remarks on situation around DW - Russian mission
It is an obvious selective approach to the mandate and a demonstration of utter unprofessionalism and open political bias in the assessment of the situation, the Russian permanent mission to the OSCE said
Read more
Kremlin reveals number of approved agreements during Putin’s visit to China
There are 16 intergovernmental, interdepartmental and commercial documents
Read more
US believes in indivisible security, wants to discuss it with Russia — US diplomat
In US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland' words, the people of Russia deserve security in the same way as the people of America do
Read more
Chinese legendary actor Jackie Chan carries 2022 Olympic Flame torch atop Great Wall
Jackie Chan also carried an Olympic torch during the Summer Olympic Games in 2008
Read more
Kiev shells residential areas amid alleged Russian plans for ‘invasion’ - Russian diplomat
The West and Kiev have recently been spreading allegations about Russia’s potential ‘invasion’ of Ukraine
Read more
Russian envoy says ‘leaks’ of Russian operation in Ukraine are part of information war
We need good-neighborly relations with the fraternal Ukrainian people, Antonov emphasized
Read more
Russia’s 12-year-old figure skater executes quintuple, posts video as proof
In an interview with TASS Maxim Belyavsky said he executed this new element on the next training day after he tried it for the first time and failed
Read more
Ukraine’s decision to disconnect power lines will not affect Belarusian system
In 2021, Belarus successfully tested the energy system with disconnection of cross-border power transmission lines with Lithuania
Read more
Hainan's high-tech sector to hire specialists from all over the world — media
According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, the number of advanced high-tech enterprises on the island has increased fivefold since 2016
Read more
Serious damage done by fire to Russian embassy building in the Philippines
According to the local media, no one was hurt
Read more
Press review: US pushing Russia, China closer and Ukraine eyes Israel’s Iron Dome
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 4th
Read more
Russia has no plans to attack anyone, it is not in Moscow’s interests - ambassador to US
Anatoly Antonov added that it is merely nonsense to design some illusory projects of Russian aggression
Read more
Ukrainian army command expects heavy casualties in Donbass offensive — DPR intelligence
Eduard Basurin pointed out that the Ukrainian military was carefully hiding the pull-up of forces
Read more
Moscow considers West’s speculation about invasion of Kiev as madness - diplomat
Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said that madness and scaremongering continue
Read more
Macron comes to Moscow to restore image of French leadership in Europe, expert says
The expert noted that this visit is being preceded by a number of Macron’s conversations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, with three such conversations held over the past week alone
Read more
Kremlin spokesman slams Bloomberg’s publishing error as dangerous
Dmitry Peskov does believe that the publication was a provocation, but it shows how dangerous the tension provoked by the West is
Read more
German Cabinet decisively condemns measures against Deutsche Welle — statement
The German government called these measures completely groundless
Read more
US experts request to permanently move ISS to lower orbit
On December 24, 2021, the height of the ISS’ orbit was decreased by almost two kilometers
Read more
Deutsche Welle journalists invited to take part in Scholz’s visit to Moscow - spokesperson
The visit will take place on February 15
Read more
Diplomat tells UK premier to stop parroting ‘fake news’ about ‘Russian threat’
Maria Zakharova noted that it is impossible to take these statements seriously but it is necessary to be serious and responsible about the reality
Read more
US does not support Russian-Chinese resolution on North Korea - Representative to the UN
This resolution rewards DPRK for bad behavior, Linda Thomas-Greenfield stressed
Read more
Russia’s Defense Ministry to receive first newly-built Tu-160M strategic bomber
Under the contract, the delivery was initially stipulated for late 2023, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov noted
Read more