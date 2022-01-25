US can limit high tech export to Russia — official

WASHINGTON, January 25. /TASS/. The United States intends to introduce measures limiting high-technology export to Russia in case of its ‘invasion’ of Ukraine, a high-ranking official of the US Administration said at a special briefing for reporters on Tuesday.

"Much like financial sanctions which restrict foreign capital, export controls, deny something to Russia that it needs and can't easily replace from anywhere else. In the case of export controls, what we're talking about are sophisticated technologies that we designed and produced, that are essential inputs to Russia's strategic ambitions. So you can think of these export controls as trade restrictions in the service of broader US national security interests," the official said.

"We use them to prohibit the export of products from the US to Russia, and potentially certain foreign made products that fall under US export regulations," he noted. Export control restriction options considered by the US will impair industrialization of Russian economy, the official noted. "Whether it's in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, defense or aerospace or other key sectors," he added.