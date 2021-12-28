Ukraine’s gas deficit can be over 1 bln cubic meters without import — operator

KIEV, December 28. /TASS/. Natural gas deficit during the current heating season in Ukraine can be over 1 bln cubic meters without required import volumes, the Operator of the Ukrainian Gas Transport System (GTS) said on Tuesday.

"The expected gas deficit during the heating season of 2021-2022 in peak cold time in January 2022 is 128 mln cubic meters, in February - 240 mln cubic meters. The forecast deficit in March is 1.1 bln cubic meters. Such situation can lead to a limitation of gas transport volumes to customers and adversely affect transit commitments," the Operator said in the letter addressed to the prime minister and the energy minister of Ukraine, with the letter’s text available with the RBC-Ukraine news agency.

The calculation was made on the basis of gas import totaling 225 mln cubic meters and 265 mln cubic meters accordingly in February and March. The situation will worsen if there are no procurements or their volumes are smaller, it was noted.

In November 2021, Ukrainian gas import from Europe dropped by 92% or by 143 mln cubic meters in monthly terms.