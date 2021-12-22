Impact of global crisis on economy to be cushioned — Presidential press secretary

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. All the opportunities should be used to smoothen the impact of crisis processes in the global economy on the situation in Russia, press secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

Extraordinary crisis phenomena are in the dollar zone, the eurozone, "which cannot but exert influence on economies of all countries of the globe," Peskov said. "Governments continue injecting trillions of dollars as measures of stimulation and support of the economy at the post-crisis stage and this cannot be without consequences," he added.

"Our cause is to use all our internal capabilities, and we have such, to cushion these adverse processes in our country and to prevent these processes from affecting Russians," Peskov said.