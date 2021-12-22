Naftogaz petitioning EC to oblige Gazprom to increase gas trading volume

KIEV, December 22. /TASS/. Naftogaz of Ukraine applied to the European Commission (EC) with a request to oblige Gazprom to put up large natural gas volumes for trading, the Ukrainian company said on its website on Wednesday.

"Naftogaz requests the European Commission to adopt a package of urgent security measures. Specifically, Naftogaz asks the EC to oblige Gazprom to put up huge gas volumes for sale via the electronic platform for supply to the Ukrainian-Russian border or at least to the border of Ukraine and EU countries," the company said.

Naftogaz of Ukraine filed a complaint to the European Commission alleging that Gazprom is abusing its dominant position on the European gas market, the Ukrainian company said earlier today.