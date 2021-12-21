Nornickel announces $1.2 billion investments in transport projects to 2030

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) will invest about 90 billion rubles ($1.2 billion) in transport and logistics projects to 2030, the company’s Senior Vice President Sergey Dubovitsky told a meeting on Norilsk’s development, organized at the Federation Council on Monday.

"For these purposes (development of transport and logistics projects - TASS) we plan about 90 billion rubles," he said. "Those are the construction and upgrade of port infrastructures, the building of fundamentally new icebreakers, including LNG-powered icebreakers. In fact, we are the first in this direction."

The implementation of transport and logistics projects will satisfy the demand from Nornickel, as well as from other companies working in the Arctic, he continued. According to the presentation, the company will invest 40 billion rubles ($542 million) in the Dudinka sea port upgrade. Nornickel will also develop the river navigation on the Yenisei.

Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and Sulphur.. Norilsk Nickel Group’s production units are located in the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and in Chita region in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa.