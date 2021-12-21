Russia-Georgia trade turnover rises by 24.3% in January-November

TBILISI, December 21. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Georgia and Russia from January to November 2021 surpassed $1.47 bln, which is 24.3% more than in the same period in 2020, according to the National Statistics Service of Georgia.

Russia ranks second among the largest trade partners of the country. In January-November, its share in the total volume of foreign trade amounted to 11.5%. For 11 months, Georgia exported to Russia more than 97,000 tonnes of ferroalloys worth more than $157 mln, more than 43,000 tonnes of natural wines (over $119 mln), more than 97,000 tonnes of mineral and fresh water (over $55 mln), more than 8,800 tonnes of alcoholic beverages (over $37 mln), around 25,000 tonnes of fresh apricots, cherries, peaches, and plums (about $27 mln).

In turn, Russia supplied Georgia with over 206,000 tonnes of oil and oil products (over $123 mln), more than 324,000 tonnes of wheat and meslin (about $83 mln), more than 282,000 tonnes of oil gases and hydrocarbons (over $79 mln), more than 26,000 tonnes of sunflower oil (over $38 mln).

Turkey was first among Georgia's trading partners in January-November 2021 with trade turnover exceeding $1.89 bln, which is 32.6% more than in the same period in 2020. The third place was taken by China with trade turnover of over $1.3 bln (+24.3%).

Georgia's total foreign trade turnover in January-November of 2021 amounted to more than $12.8 bln, which is 25.1% more than in this period of 2020. Exports amounted to about $3.9 bln (+26.7%), and imports - around $9 bln (+24.5%). The negative balance for 11 months of the year was over $ 5.1 bln (40.4% of foreign trade turnover).