Russians have invested $67 bln in cryptocurrency, says State Duma member

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russian citizens have invested 5 trillion rubles ($67 bln) in cryptocurrency, Chairman of the State Duma’s (lower house) Financial Markets Committee Anatoly Aksakov said on Monday.

"Some 5 trillion rubles have already been invested by Russian citizens in cryptocurrency," he said, adding that non-qualified investors are particularly interested in the crypto market.

Russian Central Bank Chief Elvira Nabiullina told on a press conference following the meeting of the regulator’s board of directors on December 17 that it is against using the Russian financial infrastructure for transactions with cryptocurrency.