Sber, NMG create joint venture to broadcast sports events

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Sberentertainment Group and National Media Group (NMG) holding created a joint venture named Telesport Group that will acquire rights to broadcast the largest international sports events on the territory of Russia, Sberentertainment press service told TASS.

"The share of Sberentertainment in the authorized capital of the new company amounts to 80%. NMG will hold 20%. It is planned that the company will directly acquire rights to the largest international sports events for broadcasting on the Russian territory," the press service said.

The joint venture will be headed by founder and owner of Telesport Petr Makarenko and his team will join the company. "Transition of the Telesport team to the created joint venture will help to maximize effects from opportunities and experience of all the parties," Makarenko told TASS.

The sports events in the portfolio of Telesport are 2022 and 2024 Olympic Games, 2026 FIFA World Cup, UEFA cups, mixed martial arts tournaments and other events.

"We will be able in partnership with NMG to concurrently satisfy the interest of the audience in sports in the digital environment and in the traditional TV watching format," Sberentertainment’s press service said. The National Media Group also believes that international class sports events will be better presented on the Russian market in partnership with Sberentertainment.