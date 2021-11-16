Demand for Russian coal to persist for decades, says First Deputy PM Belousov

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The global energy transition will be slow, with demand for Russia’s coal expected to persist for decades, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov told a forum on Tuesday.

"We are perfectly aware that global changes will be rather slow. The demand for hydrocarbons, including for solid fuel, in the SEA (South-East Asia - TASS), in China will persist for years, if not for decades, simply because of the fact that electricity generation and thermal generation in China, for example, is based on coal," he said.

Speaking about the construction of the transport corridor between the east and the west, Belousov noted that Russia "needs those transport ways even from the viewpoint of a simple balance, from the viewpoint of positions of its exporters in the global economy.".