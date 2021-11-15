Hainan to become major international producer for coconut produce by 2025

HAIKOU /China/, November 15. /TASS/. Chinese authorities plan to turn Hainan into a major international producer for coconut produce by 2025, according to the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) on the development of the relevant sector of the economy, published by the Provincial Forestry Department.

According to the document, Hainan will form a cluster of large industrial enterprises specializing in the processing of coconuts in a few years. There will be special tourist areas on the island, as well as a museum dedicated to the fruit, which is considered one of the symbols of the province. The local coconut industry is expected to have an annual gross product of more than 23 billion yuan ($3.6 billion) by 2025.

One of China’s goals is to create world-renowned brands of Hainan coconut products. The government also intends to increase the area allocated for coconut groves because there is a constant high demand for the fruit on the Chinese market.

"China buys about 2.5 billion coconuts annually from Southeast Asia. This shows great potential for the development of this industry, it has excellent prospects," Hainan Daily wrote.

Coconuts grow in southern China, including the provinces of Guangdong, Fujian and Yunnan, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Taiwan. China’s Hainan, however, is considered the main producer as it accounts for up to 99% of the country's area devoted specifically to this crop. According to official statistics, farmers harvest about 230 million of these tropical fruits annually on the island.