Gazprom meets European consumers’ bids in full - company

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. European consumers’ applications for supplies of Russian gas are being fulfilled in full, Russia’s energy giant Gazprom said in a statement amid reports that pumping via the Yamal-Europe pipeline had been stopped.

"Fluctuations in demand for Russian gas depends on the buyers’ existing needs," Gazprom said.

Gas pumping to Europe through the Yamal-Europe pipeline was halted on Saturday morning, according to data from the European grid operator Gascade. Thus, gas pumping decreased dramatically from 09.00 to 10.00 Moscow time, and then came to a halt from 10.00 to 11.00 Moscow time.

Gascade reported the gas reverse flows in the pipeline, that had reached nearly 168,000 cubic meters per hour by the time of reporting.

The Yamal - Europe gas pipeline runs via four countries - Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany. Its design capacity is 32.9 billion cubic meters of gas per year.