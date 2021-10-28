First stage of Arctic LNG 2 is 69% completed — department head

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Construction of the first stage of the Arctic LNG 2 project is 69% completed and the overall project progress is 52%, investor relations department head of the Russian gas producer Novatek Alexander Nazarov said at a teleconference.

"The Arctic LNG 2 project progress is estimated at 52%, while the progress for the first stage of the project is as much as 69%," he said.

Sales from the first process train of the plant are scheduled to start in 2023 as projected before, Deputy CEO of Novatek Lev Feodosyev noted. Dividends from the Yamal LNG project are expected this year, he added.