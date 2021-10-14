Russia to increase number of regular flights to 12 countries starting November 9

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia will increase the number of regular flights to 12 countries, including Germany, Spain, Italy and France, starting November 9, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

Apart from those countries, the number of flights to Albania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Greece, North Macedonia and Venezuela, as well as to Malta and the Maldives, will be increased.

The number of flights from Moscow to Paris and Nice will go up from 4 to 7 per week on each route, the center said, adding that one flight a week will also be performed from Moscow to Lyon. Two flights each week will be performed to Paris from Russia’s Kazan, Kaliningrad, Krasnodar, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, and Samara.

The number of flights between Frankfurt on the Main and Moscow will rise from 5 to 14 per week, St. Petersburg - from 3 to 7. Moreover, two flights a week will be performed from St. Petersburg to Rome, Milan, Verona, Rimini, as well as Malta.

The number of flights to Spain will increase due to three flights per week between Zhukovsky and Barcelona, to Greece - three flights between Zhukovsky and Thessaloniki. The number of flights to Albania between Moscow and Tirana will grow to three per week, two flights a week will be performed from Zhukovsky to Tirana, one flight - from St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Yekaterinburg and Samara on each of the routes.

Eleven flights a week will be performed from Moscow to Bulgaria’s Burgas, one flight - from Zhukovsky to Burgas, Varna and Sofia on each of the routes. The number of flights to Hungary will go up to four a week to Budapest from Zhukovsky, to three - from Yekaterinburg and Kazan (on each route), and three flights per week will be performed between Moscow and Debrecen. One flight per week will be performed from St. Petersburg and Nizhny Novgorod to Skopje on each of the routes.

Five flights per week will be performed from Moscow to Venezuela’s Porlamar, and one - from St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg on each route. It will also be possible to fly from Russia’s St. Petersburg, Kazan, Ufa, Novosibirsk, Rostov-on-Don to the Maldives four times per week on each route.

Up to date Russia has resumed air service with 62 countries. Air service with Tanzania has been suspended until November 1 due to the epidemiological situation in the country.