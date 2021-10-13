Russia increases gas supplies to Europe by 15% — Putin

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Gazprom increased gas supplies to Europe by 10%, Russia - by 15%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

"We are increasing [gas] supplies to Europe. Gazprom - by 10%, and in general Russia has increased supplies to Europe by 15%," he said.

He drew attention to the words that Russia allegedly does not supply gas to Europe via the pipeline. "You are being misled. We are increasing supplies of gas to Europe by 15%," he said.

Putin explained that the Russian authorities "have increased [supplies] by 10% through gas pipelines, and they have caught up with LNG to 13%".

He drew attention to the fact that Russia is increasing supply along various routes.