Occupancy of Hainan's luxury hotels exceeded 90% during October holidays

SANYA, October 8. /TASS/. The occupancy rate of the largest hotels on Hainan during the national holidays on the occasion of the Foundation of the People's Republic of China exceeded 90%, reported Hainan Daily.

According to the news outlet, during the holidays, hotels on the island provided additional services for guests, organized special events. For example, in Wanning on the east coast, hotel Le Méridien offered free classes for children, as well as yoga and drumming classes for adults. Westin and Sheraton, also located in Wanning Bay, launched a variety of holiday promos and benefits.

New Century Resort Hotel Qizi Bay in the western part of the island also broke the record for occupancy. According to the newspaper, the water park located on the territory of the hotel attracted a large number of tourists from the southern and eastern provinces of China.

As a spokesman for Atlantis Sanya hotel management noted in an interview with Hainan Daily, hotel occupancy peaked during the holidays, with the number of tourists on Hainan over the past week being the largest surge in passenger traffic in recent years.

This year, the weekend in honor of the Founding Day of the People's Republic of China lasted from October 1 to October 7. Along with the holidays on the occasion of the New Year according to the lunar calendar, the first week of October is considered the favorite time of the Chinese people to travel, the period is dubbed the "golden week". According to the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism, in 2021, in seven days, Chinese residents made 515 million trips country-wide, the revenues of the domestic tourism industry amounted to 389.061 billion yuan (about $ 60.22 billion).