Hasty, politically charged steps in energy sector are unacceptable, Putin says

NOVO-OGAREVO, October 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that it is inadmissible to make politically charged decisions in the energy sector.

"The current situation in the European energy market is another vivid example that hasty and moreover politically charged steps are unacceptable in any area, especially in matters of energy supply, the sustainable operation of enterprises, on which the sustainability of businesses and the well-being and quality of life of millions of people directly depend," the head of the Russian state said at a meeting on the development of energy sector on Wednesday.

Putin invited the participants of the meeting to make proposals about what Russia could do to stabilize the global energy market.

"We are ready to work on it and would like this work to be done on a purely commercial basis, taking into account the interests of all parties involved in this process," the head of state said.