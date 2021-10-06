Gazprom maintains outlook for 2021 gas production at over 510 bcm, says Deputy CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, October 6. /TASS/. Russian gas giant Gazprom maintains its outlook for gas production in 2021 at more than 510 bln cubic meters, Deputy CEO of Gazprom Vitaly Markelov told reporters. He was speaking on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.

"For Gazprom this will be a good, cold winter," he said. He added that the company maintains the production outlook for this year at more than 510 bln cubic meters and works "on demand."

"It all depends on demand, cold weather and warm weather. We work on demand," he said, commenting on the production plan in the fourth quarter.

By now, Gazprom has not yet started taking gas from the underground gas storage facilities in Russia, and continues to pump it.

The day before, the head of Gazprom Mezhregiongaz reported that he expects the coming winter in Russia to be cold and snowy.

Earlier, Gazprom Group reported that the volume of its gas production in 2021 will grow by 55 bln cubic meters and will exceed 510 bln cubic meters. This is a record level of production for the last 10 years. At the end of 2020, gas production by Gazprom amounted to 452.7 bln cubic meters.