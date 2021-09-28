Rescue drone taking off from water developed in Russia

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian specialists have developed and successfully tested a unique all-weather rescue drone, named Seadrone, which can land and take off from the surface of the water as well as work in the Arctic region, the press service of the Shooting From The Air company reported on Tuesday.

"The development of rescue drones has been underway everywhere in the world, but quite often the standard drones are reequipped for special purposes. Such drones have a range of limitations on weather conditions, automatic task execution as well as lacking the ability to land on the water, fly with a strong gust of wind with sand and dust," the press service noted.

The first national rescue drone was successfully tested in the Kara Sea where the exercise to rescue a man who fell overboard was conducted. In conditions of salt fog, strong wind and sub-zero temperatures a Seadrone automatically detected a man and returned to the desk of the vessel.

In trials in Dubai, the performance of the drone and its components were tested when exposed to severe environmental factors, namely high air temperature (up to +55 degrees Celsius), increased air humidity (up to 80%), seawater and salt, dust and sand.

"A drone is fully equipped with a sealed screw-motor group to work in the Arctic as well as in countries of Africa and the Middle East. It can withstand temperatures from minus 30 to plus 55 degrees Celsius without overheating or becoming frozen," the press service concluded.