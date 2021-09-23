{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Coronavirus pandemic

Mass production of CoviVac vaccine in Russia may begin in late autumn — manufacturer

"We will be able to fully meet the domestic demand for this vaccine in 2022," Russian biopharmaceutical company Nanolek noted

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian biopharmaceutical company Nanolek may begin mass production of the CoviVac coronavirus vaccine by the end of this autumn, the company's press service told TASS.

"We are expecting a registration certificate for the production of CoviVac by the end of autumn. From that moment we hope to be ready to start mass production. However, we will be able to fully meet the domestic demand for this vaccine in 2022," the company says.

On Thursday, the Kommersant newspaper reported that the production of the CoviVac vaccine had been suspended for several months. Later, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Education and Science clarified that the company had completed the modernization of equipment, which would increase the capacity of vaccine production.

In July, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said that in August 2021 the site of the Nanolek enterprise in Kirov would be included in the CoviVac registration certificate. He added that by the end of the year, the company would produce about three million doses of the vaccine.

Nanolek is a Russian biopharmaceutical company with its own full-cycle production according to GMP standards. It specializes in the production of import-substituting and innovative medicines, both of its own design and those developed in cooperation with international partners.

Shares of iron and steel companies slightly fall after authorities’ decision on taxes
By the close of trading, TMK shares dropped 3.02%, Mechel - 2.42%
Afghan Shia minority to resume clashes if Taliban break promises, ethnic leader warns
"We must not be forced to go down the path of armed resistance in order to protect the lives and basic rights of our people," former Vice President Karim Khalili noted
La Palma volcanic eruption destroys more than 150 homes
The lava flow now covers more than 100 hectares, the total number of people displaced by the volcanic eruption reached about 6,000
‘We are open’: Russia-led bloc members in favor of Uzbekistan’s return, says diplomat
Uzbekistan was among the CSTO’s founding countries in 1992. In June 2012, Tashkent suspended its membership
Poland’s PGNiG granted participation in Nord Stream 2 certification proceedings
The Polish side claims Nord Stream 2 AG does not meet the formal and substantive requirements for certification in the preferential model of Independent Transmission Operator
Ghani’s escape deep-sixed Afghanistan’s High Council deal with Taliban, says top official
Leader of the Hezb-e Wahdat Islami Afghanistan party stressed that the peace process had benefited both the Hazara minority and Afghanistan
Press review: France fumes over sub scandal and high voter turnout at Russia’s elections
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 20th
US House committee recommends imposing sanctions against key Russian officials
According to the document, the US lawmakers believe that 35 Russian citizens may be involved in violation of human rights
US accusations of ‘non-transparent’ elections in Russia are ungrounded — Embassy
Russia waits for US explanations regarding cyber-attacks during State Duma elections
Russian economy recovered despite unstable global situation — Putin
The head of state noted that the most important task of the new line-up of the parliament will be the adoption of the federal budget for the next three years
Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers perform flight over Baltic Sea
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, at some stages of the route, the Russian strategic bombers were escorted by foreign planes
Top sanitary doctor slams Lugar Center in Georgia as posing great risks to Russia
The Richard Lugar Center opened in the village of Alekseyevka, near Tbilisi's airport in 2011 under a US government program
Discussing Crimea's return to Ukraine at UNGA is useless — Russian ambassador
Russia's ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya remarked that the Ukrainian diplomacy currently had no issues for discussion other than Crimea and Donbass
Russia’s Kadyrov invites Biden to Chechnya in response to his UNGA remarks
On Tuesday, Biden addressed the UNGA session, calling on the international community to join forces to protect rights of sexual minorities around the world, separately mentioning Chechnya to Cameroon
Russia’s Emergency Ministry confirms Antonov An-26 disappearance from radars in Far East
Antonov An-26 aircraft disappeared from flight radars 38 km from the Khabarovsk city airport, there was a flight crew of six people aboard, the plane was performing a technical flight
University of Graz rejects Sputnik V vaccination certificates
The university described its own decision to accept Sputnik V vaccination certificates as a mistake and claimed that it was not pressured to reverse the initial decision
Russia, Sudan in talks on naval base on Red Sea coast — diplomat
Russia and Sudan signed a deal on establishing a Russian naval logistics base in Sudan in December 2020
Russian Navy warships hunt down enemy submarine in Black Sea drills
The drills involve a Ka-27PL anti-submarine warfare helicopter and a Be-12 amphibious anti-submarine aircraft
Russia to carefully weigh Turkey's statement on legislative polls in Crimea — diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that Turkey was well aware of the fact that Crimea was a sovereign part of Russia, and it was well aware that Russia never ignored such statements
Russian security chief warns of US, Atlantic allies becoming more erratic and belligerent
Focusing on a statement by US President Joe Biden about "ending an era of major military operations to remake other countries", Nikolai Patrushev pointed out that "practically every American president has been making such statements over the past century"
Putin extends counter-sanctions until end of 2022 — decree
The counter-sanctions were introduced in 2014
Press review: Will NATO collapse and why is Turkey rattling Russia over vote in Crimea
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 23rd
US not seeking new Cold War, Biden says
According to the US President, Washington is ready to work with any country that seeks peaceful resolution of mutual challenges, even if there are disagreements in other fields
Afghanistan’s interim PM meets in Kabul with representatives of Russia, China and Pakistan
No details of the meeting are available for now
French top diplomat set to discuss Iran, Afghanistan and Ukraine with Russia’s Lavrov
Jean-Yves Le Drian said he intended to discuss the Iranian nuclear deal with China and Russia
NATO chief seeks to have talks with Lavrov on UNGA sidelines — alliance
Jens Stoltenberg will take part in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly
Approach to Russia and China to be based on common values — Johnson and Biden
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson added that he is looking forward to the Democracy Summit, which will take place on December 9-10, 2021
Russian and US general staff chiefs hold meeting in Finland
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, they addressed issues of mutual interest, including reducing the risk of incidents during military activities
Russia hails reopening of Kabul airport — diplomat
The reopening of Kabul international airport creates positive conditions for the country’s return to a normal, peaceful life, Maria Zakharova said
Tokamak reactors to facilitate transition to green nuclear energy — Russian scientist
The Kurchatov Institute head also mentioned creating small-capacity nuclear power plants as a vital area of this program
Sanctions on Russian weapons formalize tacit decisions, expert says
According to Alan Lushnikov, the production of civilian firearms and the strengthening of Russian manufacturers' positions on the market make it possible for defense companies to achieve their goals
Russian frigate Admiral Essen arrives in Limassol, Cyprus to restock
The Fleet’s press service recalled that Admiral Essen has been performing its assigned duties in the offshore maritime zone since August 2021
Crimean Shipyard floats out advanced missile corvette for Russian Navy
The Askold will be the second Project 22800 corvette built at the Kerch Shipyard
Russia has no plans to use Nord Stream 2 as geopolitical instrument, says ministry
Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko also noted that Russia will be ready to employ all possibilities to satisfy Europe’s demand as well after the contract on gas transit via Ukraine expires in 2024
Ukrainian police see three possible causes behind attempt on presidential aide's life
Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky pointed out at a briefing that it was too early to talk about "a Russian trace" in the attempt on the life of the presidential aide
Russia regrets Turkey’s refusal to recognize Duma election results in Crimea — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Turkey is Russia’s partner and the "presence of significant issues on which there are disagreements, is not and should not be an obstacle for the development of the whole range of bilateral relations and cooperation on a number of regional issues"
40 officers, 18 soldiers, 2 civilians arrested over coup attempt in Sudan — report
The coup was thwarted without a shot being fired, and there were no reports of anyone killed or injured
United Russia political party wins majority of seats in Russia’s State Duma election
After 100% of casted ballots were processed, the United Russia won 49.82% of the votes to take some 112 seats in the parliament’s lower house
Russia poses primary military threat to US, says commander of US Northern Command
Earlier, Russian Security Council Secretary said that Washington’s geopolitical experiments set off a domino reaction that decimated entire regions, including the West
Russia reveals unprecedented foreign meddling in legislative elections, says official
"Here one can see that Western countries definitely have crossed a certain line," Chairman of the Civic Chamber’s Coordinating Council for Public Control over Voting Maxim Grigoriev noted
Russia will never revise its stance on Crimea at all, insists Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Crimea was a subject that was beyond the scope of any potential discussion
Putin lets Economic Development Ministry have representatives in 52 countries
Representatives of the Economic Development Ministry will carry out their functions as part of Russian trade missions abroad, without being part of the staff of the missions
Russia to commission 15 new nuclear power units by 2035 — Rosatom
According to head of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev, the corporation will be gradually decommissioning Soviet units built in the 1970s
Russian Navy’s upgraded nuclear-powered missile cruiser to enter state trials in 2023
The heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov has been under repairs at the Sevmash Shipyard since 1999, real work on the warship has been carried out since 2013
Press review: Perm shooting may lead to tougher gun laws and will France pull out of NATO
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 21st
Moscow condemns London’s attempts to shift blame in Skripal case — diplomat
Russia insists that the incident should be investigated professionally, objectively and impartially, Maria Zakharova said
Russia not to join NATO, Sergey Lavrov says during meeting with Jens Stoltenberg
The meeting proceeded behind closed doors
Denial of US visa to Russian MP for participation in UN GA won’t go unanswered — ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the US "brazenly abuses" the privilege of hosting the UN Headquarters
Russian Navy to get four advanced warships by yearend
There are also plans to lay down a frigate at the Severnaya Shipyard in St. Petersburg in northwestern Russia, two corvettes at the Amur Shipbuilding Plant in the Russian Far East, a mine countermeasures ship at the Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard in St. Petersburg and a medium tanker at the Nevsky Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant in the Leningrad Region in Russia’s northwest by the end of 2021
Emergence of AUKUS shocked NATO more than potential adversaries, says Russian diplomat
The developments that are unfolding around Australia require special attention from the political analyst community, including experts on international relations and military and strategic issues, Maria Zakharova noted
Russia meets all contractual commitments to gas consumers in EU — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed at "a very simple truth", which is that "gas is first sold, then produced, and only then transited"
