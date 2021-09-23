Mass production of CoviVac vaccine in Russia may begin in late autumn — manufacturer

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian biopharmaceutical company Nanolek may begin mass production of the CoviVac coronavirus vaccine by the end of this autumn, the company's press service told TASS.

"We are expecting a registration certificate for the production of CoviVac by the end of autumn. From that moment we hope to be ready to start mass production. However, we will be able to fully meet the domestic demand for this vaccine in 2022," the company says.

On Thursday, the Kommersant newspaper reported that the production of the CoviVac vaccine had been suspended for several months. Later, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Education and Science clarified that the company had completed the modernization of equipment, which would increase the capacity of vaccine production.

In July, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said that in August 2021 the site of the Nanolek enterprise in Kirov would be included in the CoviVac registration certificate. He added that by the end of the year, the company would produce about three million doses of the vaccine.

Nanolek is a Russian biopharmaceutical company with its own full-cycle production according to GMP standards. It specializes in the production of import-substituting and innovative medicines, both of its own design and those developed in cooperation with international partners.