Industry Ministry open to attracting foreign investors to Checkmate fighter project

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Foreign investors from Russia’s partner countries can join efforts in developing Russia’s Checkmate single-engine jet fighter, the nation’s Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said in an interview with the RBC TV channel at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"There will be Russian investment from the budget and from extra-budgetary sources. At the same time, we do not exclude attracting foreign investors, from those countries which we have partnership ties with, if there are any interesting proposals," he added.

The Checkmate fighter jet was first unveiled in July at the MAKS-2021 air show. The aircraft is based on stealth technologies and is outfitted with an inboard compartment for airborne air-to-air and air-to-surface armaments. The fighter is designed to carry a payload of over 7 tonnes and will be capable of striking up to six targets at a time. The new jet fighter is expected to take to the skies in 2023 and Rostec plans to launch the warplane’s serial production starting in 2026.