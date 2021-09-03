Pandemic reaffirmed Russia-India cooperation reliable — Modi

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic has confirmed that Russia and India have reliable cooperation and highlighted the crucial nature of healthcare, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said when addressing the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) plenary session via a video address.

"The friendship between India and Russia has stood the test of time. Most recently, it was seen in our robust cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic, including in the area of vaccines. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of the health and pharma sectors in our bilateral cooperation," he said.

According to the Indian prime minister, "energy is another major pillar of our strategic partnership. India-Russia energy partnership can help bring stability to the global energy market."

The sixth Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok on September 2-4 in a hybrid (combined online and in-person) format, the main topic of the business program is "New Opportunities for the Far East in a Changing World." Other programs that are part of the forum include Youth EEF, EEF Junior and Far East Street. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general media partner and the official host photo agency of the event.