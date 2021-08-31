TASS opens access to EEF’s official photo bank

VLADIVOSTOK, August 31. /TASS/. TASS, acting as the official photohost agency of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), is opening access to the EEF’s photo bank, where reports from all events, snapshots and archive images can be freely downloaded, the news agency said on Tuesday.

"Russian News Agency TASS is acting as the official photohost agency of the Eastern Economic Forum to be held on the campus floor of the Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island in Vladivostok on September 2-4. The EEF photo bank will be available at https://forumvostok2021.tassphoto.com. The multimedia service by TASS enables all guests, attendees and mass media representatives to view and freely download in photos high resolution from all Forum events," TASS says.

Photo reports will be broken down into categories of Before the Forum, Headline News, Business Events, Cultural Activities, and Forum Life. Archive snapshots from previous forums and images with views of Vladivostok will also be available in the photobank.

Indication of the author’s name and the source (name/TASS) and reference to the Eastern Economic Forum is a compulsory condition for using the photo bank records in professional activity, the agency emphasized.

The Eastern Economic Forum will be held online and offline. TASS is the EEF’s general information partner.