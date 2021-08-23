Russian military-industrial complex ready for broad international cooperation, Putin says

KUBINKA, August 23. /TASS/. Russian military-industrial complex enterprises not only reliably ship products to the Russian Armed Forces, but are also ready for the widest possible international cooperation, President Vladimir Putin said at the opening of the Army-2021 forum and the International Army Games at the Patriot expo center Monday.

"This year, over 90% of military-industrial complex enterprises and companies that fulfill the Russian state defense order participate in the forum. They not only reliably ensure shipments of weapons and vehicles for our Army and Navy, but they are also ready for international cooperation, the widest cooperation on the development and production of modern weapons," Putin said.

The President noted that, "hefty portfolios of mutually beneficial contracts" are signed at the forum every year.

"We hope that this time our foreign guests pay attention to the newest of our military-industrial complex, and appreciate their unique capabilities not only on video panels, but also what is called live, in action: on proving grounds, observation areas and shooting ranges of the Patriot park," the head of state said.

The President underscored that Russian weapons have always enjoyed demand on the global market, adding that these weapons reliably protect the security of many countries of the world.

"Even despite the complications, caused by the pandemic, our defense enterprises produce and ship export products right on schedule. Even in these difficult conditions of combating the pandemic, they did not stop for a single day, while complying with all the sanitary safety requirements," Putin noted.

The head of state added that Russian military-industrial complex and Armed Forces develop on the new technological groundwork, based on achievements of Russian science, programs and basic research.

"We will pay significant attention to such fields as the implementation of artificial intelligence and robotics, as well as the cutting-edge communication and control systems - the kind of components that define the future of armed forces of the leading countries of the world, as well as the Russian Armed Forces," Putin concluded.