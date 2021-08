Political obstacles to Iran’s membership in SCO removed — Iran’s Security Council

TEHRAN, August 11. /TASS/. The political obstacles to Iran’s joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have been removed, Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Fortunately, the political obstacles to Iran’s membership in the SCO have been removed and Iran’s membership will be finalized," he said.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a regional international assembly. Its permanent members are Russia, India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia have an observer status, while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey have a status of SCO dialogue partners.