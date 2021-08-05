Sales of new passenger cars, LCVs in Russia down 6.5% to 132,640 in July — AEB

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Sales of new passenger cars and LCVs (light commercial vehicles) in Russia in July 2021 dropped by 6.5% compared to the same period of the last year and stood at 132,640, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) reports on Thursday. Sales in January - July 2021 gained 28.4% to 953,760 automobiles.

"As stated in the June press-release, we experienced this month a slight market downturn YoY. In July 2021 132,640 PCs and LCVs were sold which is 6.5% less than the strong July 2020 (after the lift of pandemic restrictions). In January - July 2021 953,760 cars were sold which is still a 28.4% increase in comparison with the same period of previous year," said Thomas Staertzel, Chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee.

"The next months will show further corrections linked to limiting effects of worldwide production cuts following the shortage of electronic components," Staertzel noted.

According to AEB, Avtovaz remains the leader among manufacturers in the Russian car market in January - July 2021 with a 42% increase in Lada sales to 232,230 cars and a 3% increase in July to 32,010 units year-on-year. Kia is second with sales rising by 26% to 125,410 cars in seven months of 2021 and with the drop by 5% in July to 17,070 cars. Hyundai is third with 104,450 cars sold in January - July (up 34%) and 13,380 cars sold in July (+7%).

France’s Renault is fourth, with sales soaring by 29% in January - July 2021 to 81,290 cars but tumbling 3% to 11,220 in July of this year. Skoda ranks fifth with 60,710 automobiles sold within seven months of this year (+30%) and 7,920 cars sold in July, down 36%.