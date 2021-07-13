Russian, Belarusian presidents agreed on credit support for Belarus — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 13. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Belarus Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko agreed upon the credit support for Belarus in connection with the fiscal maneuver in Russia, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"An agreement was reached on credit support amounts in view of the fiscal maneuver in Russia," Peskov noted.

Presidents had "a detailed and long conversation," the spokesman added.

Leaders of two countries discussed the situation in the economy and in the international relations sphere at their meeting.