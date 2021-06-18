Russia to restore and expand air service with a number of countries on June 28 — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russia restores air service with Italy, Cyprus, North Macedonia, Belgium, Ireland, Bulgaria and Jordan, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova announced Friday.

Besides, Russia plans to increase the number of flights to a number of countries. These decisions will enter into effect on June 28.

"We propose […] increasing the number of flights to Austria, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Greece. […] The air service with Greece, just like with other states, will be restored in a number of airports, located in regions of Russia," Golikova said.

According to the Deputy Prime Ministers, Russia will also increase the number of flights with Qatar, Finland, Croatia and Switzerland.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister also said that "the vaccination rates among staff at the Turkish hotels are between 60% and 90%, according to the Turkish government."

