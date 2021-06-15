Rosatom discussing nuclear industry cooperation with Iraq — company

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Rosatom is discussing an opportunity for cooperation in the nuclear power sphere with partners from Iraq, the Russian state-run corporation told reporters on Tuesday.

"The entire agenda of potential cooperation is discussed as part of the dialog with Iraqi partners - both energy and non-energy applications of nuclear technologies for peaceful purposes. Development of the regulatory base for such interaction is underway in parallel," Rosatom said.

Mass media reported earlier that Iraq planed to build eight units of nuclear power plants by 2030 to meet the country’s demand for electricity. It was noted that Rosatom could implement this project.