Russia resumes honey exports to Singapore — federal center

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian producers have resumed honey supplies to Singapore after a three-year break, the Agroexport federal center under the Ministry of Agriculture said on Friday.

"The Honey House company completed the delivery of more than 1 tonne of their produce - honey, tea, sweets, jam, fruit paste, souffle, etc. There were more than 65 items in the batch but honey was the main product - over 230 kg. Therefore, the Honey House has become the first Russian company exporting honey to Singapore in the last three years," the Center said.

"Singapore imports honey annually in the amount of over $21 mln, making the country the twentieth-largest importer of this product around the globe," Trade Representative of Russia in Singapore Alexander Svinin told Agroexport. Companies from New Zealand, China, Australia and Indonesia are the main honey suppliers to the Singaporean market. "The Russian trade mission in Singapore views this niche as promising, and is currently working with more than 20 producers of healthy food and natural cosmetics from Russia for the opening of the market of Singapore and Southeast Asia," he added.

According to the Russian Customs, Russia exported 2,300 tonnes of natural honey worth $5.2 mln in 2020, up 18% annually in physical terms.