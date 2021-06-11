Central Bank does not plan to buy gold on domestic market amid changes in NWF structure

MOSCOW, June 11. / TASS /. Russia's Central Bank does not plan to buy gold on the domestic market against the background of Russia's complete abandonment of the dollar in the structure of the National Wealth Fund (NWF), said the head of the regulator Elvira Nabiullina during a press conference on Friday.

"We are not planning to buy gold in connection with the change in the structure of the NWF in the domestic market, there is no need for this," Nabiullina said.

Earlier, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum said that Russia would completely abandon the US dollar in the structure of the National Wealth Fund (NWF) and reduce the share of the British pound. At the same time, the share of gold, euro and yuan in the NWF will grow, the share of the Japanese yen will not change.