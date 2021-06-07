Inflation in Russia accelerates to 6.02% YOY in May — statistics

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia accelerated to 6.02% in May from 5.53% in April, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported on Monday. In comparison with the previous month, consumer prices rose by 0.74%.

In May, food products rose in price by 0.74% compared to April, and by 6.6% in annual terms, non-food products rose in price by 0.74% and 5.91%, respectively. The cost of services increased by 0.44% in monthly terms and by 3.11% in annual terms.

Earlier, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that inflation rates in Russia points at the economy’s "overheating" and the government is concerned about rising prices.

According to Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, by the end of 2021, inflation in the country may be higher than the forecast of 4.3%. The ministry will update the forecast in July.

The government expects inflation at the level of 4.5-5% by the end of the year, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said earlier.

According to the Central Bank's forecast, inflation in 2021 will be 4.7-5.2% and will return to the target of 4% in mid-2022.

In May, prices for meat and poultry rose by 1.26% in comparison with April and 7.94% in annual terms. Compared to April, beet rose in price by 35.3%, white cabbage — by 25.2%, carrots — by 18.8%, potatoes — by 15.4%, onions — ​​​​​​ by 11.3%, grapes — by 4.2%.

On average, fruit and vegetable products became more expensive by 2.94%. At the same time, tomatoes fell in price by 8.3%, cucumbers — by 7.9%, bananas — by 1.3%, garlic — by 0.3%, mushrooms — by 0.2%.

Buckwheat went up in price by 2.7%, sunflower oil — by 1.6%, granulated sugar — by 0.3%, while chicken eggs fell in price by 6.8%.

In the category of non-food products, the following items went up in price: laundry soap — by 1.6%, toothbrushes and matches — by 1.4%, toilet paper — by 1.3%, toilet soap — by 1.1%, gasoline, diesel fuel, diapers for newborns, baby diapers, washing powders, disinfectants, toothpaste, toilet soap, wet and paper napkins, sanitary napkins, dry pet food — by 0.1-0.9%.

At the same time, prices for sanitary and hygienic masks decreased by 4%, for gas motor fuel — by 2.9%, and for hand sanitizers — by 0.5%.

In May, prices for hotel accommodation increased by 3.5-11.7%, in hostels — by 4.2%.

In the tourism sector, prices went up for the following services: excursion tours in Russia — by 3.5%, bus excursions, tickets to museums and exhibitions — by 0.8%, theaters and cinemas — by 0.5%. Vacation trips to the UAE became 11.4% cheaper.

Prices for travel on long-distance trains increased by 3.1%, for air travel in economy class — by 1.6%, for car rental — by 1.5%, for taxi trips — by 1%.