Moscow court again fines Google $47,700

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The Justice of the Peace of Court in Moscow’s Tagansky District again fined Google 3.5 mln rubles ($47,700) for the repeated failure of the search engine operator to perform its duties, the Court’s press service told TASS.

"By a ruling of the Justice of the Peace of Court No. 422 in Moscow’s Tagansky District, Google has been found guilty of the administrative offence under Part 2.1, Article 13.40 of the Russian Administrative Code. It [Google] has been levied with an administrative fine amounting to 3.5 mln rubles," the court said.

A court also fined Twitter 7 mln rubles ($95,400) for refusing to remove information as prohibited by Russian law, the court’s press service told TASS on Thursday.

"By a ruling of the Justice of the Peace of Court No. 422 in Moscow’s Tagansky District, Twitter Inc. has been found guilty of two administrative offences under Part 2, Article 13.41 of the Russian Administrative Code. It [Twitter] has been levied with an administrative fine amounting to 7 mln rubles," the court said.

The court considered two protocols on Thursday and imposed fines of 3 mln rubles ($40,900) and 4 mln rubles ($54,500) under each of them respectively. It will review four more protocols on May 27.