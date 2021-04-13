Sputnik V production to begin soon in Serbia, Iran, Italy

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Production of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will soon be organized in Serbia and Iran, and at an Adienne Pharma & Biotech facility in Italy within months, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said on Tuesday.
"The Russian vaccine is already being manufactured in Belarus and Kazakhstan. Production will soon begin in Serbia and Iran. Thus, we sign partnerships with various countries and companies. Apart from that, we expect the vaccine production to be organized at Adienne Pharma & Biotech Italian plant withi several months," he said.
According to earlier reports, the RDIF signed a number of contracts for the production of the Sputnik V vaccine at 20 facilities in more than ten countries, including India, Brazil, South Korea, China, Serbia, Italy, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. Overseas production lines are already operating. Under the RDIF’s agreements with the leading pharmaceutical companies, it is planned to manufacture enough vaccines for 700 million people.
Sputnik V has been registered in around 60 world nations, with an overall population of more arounf three billion. More than 30 nations use this vaccine for mass vaccination.