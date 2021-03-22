Who’s the fugitive? Russian mogul presses kidnapping charges against Biden, CIA, FBI heads

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russian businessman and head of the Concord company Yevgeny Prigozhin has appealed to the Russian Investigative Committee in light of the FBI putting him on its wanted list as part of the case into Moscow’s alleged meddling in America’s elections, Concord’s press service reported.

"Today, on March 22, Yevgeny <…> Prigozhin appealed to the Russian Investigative Committee lodging a complaint that US citizens who acted as members of an organized criminal syndicate attempted to kidnap him," the statement reads.

The attached complaint notes that Prigozhin wants the Investigative Committee to launch criminal cases against US President Joe Biden, FBI Director Christopher Wray, CIA Director William Burns and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Earlier, the FBI placed Prigozhin on its wanted list and offered a reward of $250,000 for information leading to his arrest. Russia has repeatedly dismissed Washington’s claims that Moscow had interfered in America’s election process.