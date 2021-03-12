McDonald’s launches long-term support program for Russian farmers

MOSCOW, March 12. / TASS /. McDonald’s fast food chain is launching a long-term program to support Russian farmers, the company said in a statement on Friday.

"McDonald's is launching a long-term program to support Russian farmers. Under the program, five Russian farms cooperating with the Belaya Dacha Group will receive targeted grants for passing international certification and will be able to become McDonald's suppliers," according to the statement. Irina Korshunova, Senior Director for Sustainable Development of the company in Russia, said during the online conference that at the first stage, investments in the program will amount to about 5 mln rubles ($68,000). According to the company, more than 20 farms from 16 Russian regions, cooperating with the Belaya Dacha Group took part in the first stage of the targeted grants program. Five farms from Astrakhan to Novosibirsk were selected to participate in the program.