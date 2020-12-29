Aeroflot resumes flights to Warsaw

WARSAW, December 29. /TASS/. Aeroflot has resumed freight and passenger flights to Warsaw, press secretary of the Warsaw Chopin Airport Piotr Rudzki told TASS on Tuesday.

The first direct flight of Aeroflot from Moscow since spring has arrived at the capital of Poland on Saturday. "Aeroflot flights will be made every Saturday from December 26 to March 27, 2021," the press secretary said.

Flight tickets can be purchased as usual. Flights are made in the afternoon.

Poland’s air carrier LOT that earlier made flights en route Warsaw - Moscow - Warsaw "has not yet started flights to Moscow," Rudzki added.

In view of the epidemiological situation, all the passengers arriving at Poland must undergo the 10-day self-isolation, the press secretary added.