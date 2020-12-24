Russian businessmen, Hainan's Haikou hold first investment seminar

HAIKOU, December 24. /TASS/. Representatives of the Russian business community and the administrative center of Hainan's free trade port held the first online videoconference with a presentation of the mutual potential on investment cooperation, the Hainan Daily reported on Thursday.

According to the newspaper, about 70 representatives from 40 companies and organizations from Russia took part in the event. The seminar was held in the "Haikou - Moscow" format, where the prospects of holding the first China International Consumer Expo, to be held in May on Hainan, were discussed.

During the conference, Haikou presented its capabilities, presenting to the Russian businessmen the advantages of bilateral cooperation, taking into account the local resource base, preferences, level of infrastructure development, industry structure, business climate and production factors. Hainan's Department of International Economic Development outlined the key tasks of economic cooperation cooperation with Russia.

According to the newspaper, Russian businessmen have expressed interest in strengthening ties with Haikou.

In November, the administrative center of Hainan launched an official channel to promote investment cooperation with Russia and countries where the Russian language is actively used in everyday communication. In order to enhance cooperation in this area, the Haikou Investment Cooperation Promotion Office has entered into agreements online with the Russian Solidarity Bank, the Russian-Asian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, as well as with China Huaming International Investment. In accordance with the agreements reached, the Russian bank and the RAUIE will work out issues related to the creation of their representative offices. They will help Russian companies and a number of other countries to develop the investment potential of Hainan's free trade port.

According to statistics, in January-November, the Haikou authorities registered about 530 companies with foreign capital that invested in Hainan's economy. Thus, the number of new market entities in the city for 11 months increased by 158% compared to the same period last year.