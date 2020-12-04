Putin calls for analysis of all AI-related risks

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is confident that all risks related to artificial intelligence (AI) should be thought through beforehand, he said on Friday during an international online conference Artificial Intelligence Journey (AI Journey).

The Russian leader noted that the development of AI carries certain risks, however, "it depends on the humans how actively they will use these opportunities."

"The use of nuclear energy, and other achievements used in the military sphere, for example, depends on humans as well," Putin explained. "So I think we should consider those risks and think them through beforehand to eliminate them.".