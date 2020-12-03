Russian government will allocate $133.2 mln to 25 regions to balance budgets

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that the government will allocate 10 bln rubles ($133.2 mln) to 25 regions to ensure a balanced budget.

"Today we will make a decision on the allocation of another tranche of assistance to ensure the balance of regional budgets, we will allocate 10 bln rubles for this purpose," he said during a government meeting on Thursday. According to him, "thus, the total amount of additional support for the constituent entities of the Russian Federation will amount to 300 bln rubles." "Another 25 regions will receive funds," Mishustin said.

Mishustin noted that allocating additional funds will help the regions "to fulfill social obligations this year, pay wages, purchase medicine, support housing and communal services, and also implement projects that are needed to provide people with comfortable living conditions.".