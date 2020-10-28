Putin will participate in Russia Calling investment forum

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak on Thursday at the 12th Russia Calling VTB Capital Investment Forum held online this year, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

In previous years, Putin visited the forum and in his speeches he touched on both global trends in the economy and the situation in its individual industries, the situation in Russia as a whole.

Recently, Putin gave his assessment of the situation in Russia at a meeting on economic issues. He stated that on a number of items the recovery of the country's economy has already begun, and also noted price stability and a gradual recovery in consumer demand. "There are still enough questions and problems, but nevertheless it [demand] is recovering," Putin said. "However, experts are still showing caution - and rightly so. They say that this trend may be unstable," he added.

VTB press service clarified that the president will also traditionally answer questions from business representatives and investors from different countries. In addition, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, the Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina, Chairman of the Accounts Chamber Alexey Kudrin, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, and Adviser to the President Maxim Oreshkin will take part in the forum. They will discuss issues of macroeconomic policy in the context of the current epidemiological situation, the impact of the consequences of the pandemic on the world economy, the situation on the financial markets and the labor market, measures to support the economy by governments of different countries.

On the second day of the forum, October 30, panelists will touch on topics such as the state of capital markets this year and investment strategies for 2021, as well as discuss digital business transformation and new practices that have appeared on the market during the pandemic.