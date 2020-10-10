Russia, Iran eye possible air traffic restart

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russia and Iran held talks on resumption of flights between the two countries and expansion of air travel after quarantine restrictions are ased, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said in a press release on Saturday after a working meeting of Russian Deputy Transport Ministry, Director of the State Civil Aviation Authority Alexander Neradko with Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali.

The press release says that Neradko and Jalali touched on the steps their counties take to gradually loosen epidemiological restrictions while restarting passenger air travel.