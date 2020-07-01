Implementation of Russia’s nationwide economic recovery plan starts in July

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Implementation of Russia’s nationwide economic recovery plan worth 5 trillion rubles ($70.5bln) starts in July.

The main features of the plan have not yet been made public. However, in an interview with TASS in June, head of the Accounts Chamber of the Russian Federation Alexei Kudrin said that the document contains new support measures totaling approximately 430 bln rubles ($6.04 bln). Of this amount 133 billion rubles ($1.8 bln) are intended for spending in 2020 and 300 billion rubles ($4.2 bln) - in 2021.

"According to the government, the national plan costs 5 trillion rubles, including measures already announced in three packages. 2.8 trillion rubles were set aside for 2020, including 133 billion for events that were not included in the previous packages. For 2021, they envisaged 2.4 trillion rubles, including 300 billion rubles on new measures," Kudrin said.

On June 2, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin presented a nationwide economic recovery plan to President Vladimir Putin. Putin suggested taking this document as a base and finalizing it in the coming weeks in order to begin its active implementation from the beginning of July.