US plans on measures against Nord Stream 2 do not change Germany’s attitude to project

WARSAW, June 16. /TASS/. The US plans to broaden sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project did not change the position of the German government in respect of the project implementation, Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said at the joint press conference with his Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz.

"The fact that sanctions are considered or new ones will be possibly initiated there [in the US — TASS] does not change anything in our position on the Nord Stream 2," Maas said. "Sanctions discussed now are extraterritorial by nature from our point of view; we reject them," the Minister said.