Hainan creates top-notch online platform for optimization of cargo transportation

HAIKOU, May 28. /TASS/. Hainan has created an innovative online logistics platform to optimize cargo transportation using smart technologies and big data, reported by the Haikou Daily.

According to the news outlet, the Haikou authorities issued the first license in the region to carry out commercial activities of this kind. The project is supervised by two energy companies — the Yankuang Group and China Huaneng.

“We hashed this over with government agencies and companies, having created conditions for dialogue between business and competent government agencies. This project allows to eliminate ambiguities in the functional process when implementing logistics operations, minimizes the problem of data discrepancies, helps to completely get rid of the difficulties in processing documentation," a representative of the local transport agency told reporters.

According to the official, the Hainan administration intends to continue to actively introduce innovative methods and advanced technologies in transport communications, to "form the industry's new image". Such a platform is expected to significantly reduce labor and financial costs, significantly increase the quality of the provided services.

According to official figures, the volume of logistics operations on Hainan in 2019 exceeded 788 billion yuan (almost $ 111 billion at the current exchange rate), an increase of 4.24% year on year. Approximately half of this amount makes for the import and delivery of goods from other provinces, the rest — to the domestic transportation of industrial goods (about 29%) and agricultural products (about 21%). The flow of goods through the region's ports in the same period amounted to 192 million tonnes (an increase of 8.4%), more than 11% of which accounts for foreign trade.