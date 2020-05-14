Ural Airlines intends to widen routes starting June 1

YEKATERINBURG, May 14. /TASS/. Ural Airlines plans to increase air services and expand the geography of flights starting June 1, a source in the carrier’s press service told TASS on Thursday.

"Ural Airlines is ready to increase air services and plans to expand the geography of flights starting June 1, 2020," the source said.

The company informed earlier that its route network had shrunk by more than 50% due to the ban on international flights.

Government subsidies

Ural Airlines expects to receive over 2 bln rubles ($27 mln) worth of subsidies from the Russian government, a source in the carrier’s press service told TASS on Thursday.

On the same day it was reported that the government had allocated 23.4 bln rubles ($317 mln) for aid to Russian air carriers.

"Ural Airlines appreciates the support provided by the Russian government. In accordance with the approved methodologies, out of 23.4 bln rubles, the air carrier will receive more than 2 bln rubles," the source said.

The funds are planned to be spent on wages to the company’s employees, payment for airport ramps and other necessary operating costs, the airline noted.

Ural Airlines is one of the biggest Russian air carriers. In 2019, it transported over 9.5 mln passengers.